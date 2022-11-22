Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell seizes 1 KG charas, 2 held

Two drug peddlers were arrested by the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell, said police on Tuesday.

The arrests were made from the Jogeshwari area where officials also recovered 1 kilogram of Charas.

The total worth of seized materials is around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, the officials informed.

"Bandra unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug suppliers from Jogeshwari area & seized over 1 kg of Charas, valued at over Rs 30 Lakhs in the international market, from their possession", read an official statement.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, said officials.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor