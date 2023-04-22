Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes Mephedrone worth Rs 37 lakh

Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two drug peddlers in separate operations and seized Mephedrone worth Rs 37 lakh, an official said.

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC apprehended a 39-year-old man on Thursday and seized 72 grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 14.40 lakh, he said.

Elsewhere, 38-year-old drug peddler was arrested with 112 grams of the synthetic drug worth Rs 22.40 lakh in New Tilak Nagar in Chembur area.

Earlier, Mumbai police have destroyed more than 1,000 kg of narcotic substances, worth Rs 12 crore, at a waste management facility in Raigad district, an official said.

The disposal activity was carried out in the presence of senior ANC officials at a waste management facility in Taloja area of Raigad district, the official said.

Cocaine, heroin, mephedrone among other banned substances, weighing more than 1,000 kg, were destroyed, he added.