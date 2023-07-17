Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw driver commits suicide by jumping into lake

A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in suburban Mumbai on Monday morning, a police official said.

The body of the driver, a resident of the Jari-Mari locality, was later recovered from the lake in Powai, he said. The deceased's identity was established on the basis of a driving licence, mobile phone and other items found on him, said the official, adding the reason for the suicide was not yet known.

We did not find any suicide note, but no foul play is suspected. On the basis of primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered and further investigation was underway, he added.