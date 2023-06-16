Mumbai: Azan played during morning prayers at school in Kandivali

Controversy has started once again regarding Azaan in Maharashtra, a schhol in Kandivli West cam under fire for allegedly playing azan during morning session. Parents gathered outside the Kapol International School in the area to protest against it.

A complaint was received in Kandivali today that 'Azaan' was played during morning prayers at a school. Police have admitted the complaint and enquiry has begun. The matter will be enquired from all angles. All necessary action will be taken, said DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal.

Reports said that students as usual reached the school around 7 am. However, a teacher who was responsible for playing the regular prayers at school is said to have played the 'azan' on the speakers. Protesting parents said that this was deliberately done create tension.

BJP local MLA Yogesh Sagar also reached outside the school and joined the protesting parents. He called the azan played at school intentional and not a mistake, as claimed by the school. He also said that the school was trying to shield the teacher.