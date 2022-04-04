Mumbai Bank Scam: 'Police under tremendous pressure from state government', says Praveen Darekar

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Monday reached MRA Marg police station to record his statement in connection with a bank fraud case. He was interrogated for three hours at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai. "I have provided the police with all the information they needed. But the police were under tremendous pressure from the government," Praveen Darekar told reporters after the interrogation. The inquiry, which began at 12 noon, ended at 3 p.m.

Mumbai Police had issued notice to Praveen Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Mumbai Bank Labor case. Mumbai Police had sent him a notice asking him to appear before it for questioning today.A case has been registered against Darekar at MRA Marg police station.

The police had filed an FIR against him on a complaint by the Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde against Darekar alleging that the latter forged certain documents to become a member of Pratigya Labour Cooperative Society.

Speaking on the inquiry, Praveen Darekar said, "As a member, did you get any benefit from the bank? Many questions were asked in three hours regarding this type of crime. I have provided the police with all the information they needed."

Praveen Darekar further said, "During the interrogation, the Mumbai Police Commissioner himself was monitoring the situation. It was clear that he was under pressure. But the officers who got the information did their duty properly. I gave them the information I had. "I got call seven times, but I don't know whose call it was. I have been told I might be called again if necessary. If I am called again, I will be available."