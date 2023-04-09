Mumbai: BEST conductor attacked by passenger in Goregaon

In a shocking incident, a passenger was booked for allegedly attacking a BEST conductor with a bamboo stick for not allowing him to board from the front door during peak hours in Goregaon. The incident occurred at around 8.05 am when the bus took a halt at the Shastri Nagar bus stop and was about to leave for Bhayander.

Other passengers and locals present at the spot called the Bangur Nagar police before the accused identified as Anmol Singh (20) could flee.The victim identified as Jalinder Adhav (33) suffered injury in his head. "When Singh was not allowed to board the bus from the front door, he hit the victim on his head," said a police officer of Bangur Nagar police station.