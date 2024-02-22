Mumbai: BJP President JP Nadda Unveils Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Girgaon (See Pics)

BJP National President JP Nadda, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has unveiled the statue of Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbai's Girgaon.

Speaking to the assembled crowd at the event, JP Nadda said, "I thank the organisers for giving me the opportunity to attend this programme... We will take forward the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ and will contribute to fulfilling the aim of Viksit Bharat."

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai before the event. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present during the meeting.