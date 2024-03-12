Mumbai: BMC Removes 3,763 Hawkers around Railway Stations, Only Temporarily

In an ongoing effort to address the issue of unauthorized hawkers near railway stations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a drive over the week, removing 3,763 hawkers from the vicinity of railway stations. While the BMC regularly undertakes such drives, a permanent solution to prevent encroachment remains elusive. The question also arises whether these removal drives are effective or not. The drive was carried at 53 railway stations, including Kandivali West, East Railway Station, Mumbai Central Station, Santacruz West, Dockyard Station, Khar Road West Station, Dadar East, Mankhurd, Kanjur West, Bandra West, Andheri-East and West, among others.

BMC officials stated that the drive was conducted in accordance with Supreme Court orders to evict unauthorized businesses, particularly those operated by ferry operators, within a 150-meter radius of the railway station premises. "We initiated the removal of hawkers from 5 March to 12 March, resulting in the removal of over 3,000 hawkers," said a BMC officer. LokmatTimes visited a few of these areas to verify the situation. Areas in Dadar West station were cleaned out. In Andheri West, hawkers were waiting for the police van to go, Meanwhile, in Andheri East, hawkers were closing their shops. While dealing with a customer, a hawker, who runs a Kolhapuri Chappal shop said, "Come to buy chappals in the evening, now police van is here to a customer." He further explained, "This is routine; everyone will return in the next two hours. We have no other means of income; this is how we provide for our families. Even if we can hawk for just two hours, it ensures some income, so we are willing to take the risk."

Another hawker, standing with his bag of clothes stall across the road, added, "If we go now again, the police will again remove us, so we wait until they leave and things return to normal. Even if we have just a half-hour window, we'll make the most of it. We have loans to pay and families to support; how else will we manage? But yes, it's common for hawkers to return. "When confronted with the outcomes of the drive, the BMC officer responded, "We are following court instructions and carrying out our duties. These drives occur on a weekly basis, and it's challenging for the police to maintain constant surveillance. Often, the police van remains a few meters away. However, these drives have dissuaded many from engaging in business, as disruptions and losses occur frequently. For instance, if Andheri East had 150 hawkers previously, that number has reduced today. This is our aim."