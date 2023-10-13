Mumbai: BMC sets up artificial ponds for durga idol immersion during Navratri celebrations

The BMC will make arrangements for artificial ponds for the immersion of Durga idols during Navratri. However, the devotees should be allowed to immerse the idols in natural resources, requested Gopal Shetty, a member of Parliament on Thursday.

The BMC will give all permissions required for the Navratri festival through a single-window scheme along the lines of the scheme for the Ganesh festival. Every year permissions are sought by around 1,200 Navratri mandals and Chhat puja is organised at around 82 places in the city.According to civic data, there are 1,200 Navratri Utsav Mandals, and Chhat Puja is organized at over 82 locations in the city.