Mumbai: BMC to Audit All Footpaths for Accessibility After Bombay HC Order

The encroachment by vendors, illegal construction, stalls, and encroachment of footpaths had made it difficult for the disabled and senior citizens to navigate, the Bombay High Court observed on a petition. After the Court slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), they decided to conduct an audit of footpaths across the city to gather data on encroachments and hawking activities.

HC also slammed over bollards on footpaths as it prevents wheelchair access, and doesn't make inclusive. The court has admitted a public interest litigation called 'Suomoto.' "If bollards obstruct wheelchair access, what is the point of raising them on footpaths? How can officials and contractors be so oblivious to such work? Action must be taken against them," expressed Chief Justice Upadhyay, as conveyed during the hearing on February 7th by a bench led by Justice Aarif Doctor, concerning the footpaths in Mumbai administered by the municipal corporation, MMRDA, BPT, and public works department.

BMC Road Department floated a tender for the audit that will be carried out over the next three years at a cost of ₹2 crores. The data collected will be used to develop a plan for removing encroachments and streamlining hawking activities on footpaths. BMC plans to appoint one NGO for each zone ( 7) to ensure that footpaths are free for pedestrians, including people with disabilities, making it inclusive for all.

During the course of the audit, daily foot traffic estimates, the number of vendors, raised encroachments, and similar data will be compiled. This information will be essential for taking appropriate action. Bids have been invited by the municipality on Wednesday.

"In Mumbai, there are no footpaths accessible to the disabled or senior citizens anywhere. Encroachments are rampant on most footpaths, and even footpaths outside every railway station have been encroached upon by vendors. Ordinary citizens also find it difficult to walk in Mumbai due to the lack of footpaths. If the hurdles on the footpaths are removed, Mumbai will welcome its disabled brethren. They will no longer have to risk accidents while walking," said Nitin Gaikwad, a civic activist.

"BMC needs to develop comprehensive plans or designs for footpaths and roads. Special portions of sidewalks, such as six-foot sidewalks with twenty-foot roads, should be installed, and the height of the sidewalk should be limited to half a foot, which will make entry convenient for the disabled and seniors. Additionally, when providing guidance principles for new constructions, the ground floor along with the footpath should be redesigned. Consideration should be given to wheelchair access," said Godfrey Pimenta, Trustee, of Watchdog Foundation.