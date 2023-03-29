Mumbai: BMC to Install 60 automatic weather stations

The disaster management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to add 60 automatic weather stations to the city's existing 60.

The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) proposed installing 97 additional automatic weather stations to aid in the collection of local weather data, primarily rainfall, a BMC official told Mid Day.

Due to technical reasons, it was not possible to set up stations in 37 locations, so 60 locations were chosen, according to the official.

The official went on to say that tenders have been invited for the project, and they intend to open the stations before the upcoming monsoon. The project's estimated cost is Rs. 17.33 crore.

The data collected by the automatic weather stations will be updated on the city disaster management portal and mobile app every 15 minutes. Every 4 square kilometres, a weather station will be installed. Citizens will thus have access to micro-level data and will be able to plan their activities accordingly, according to the official.

The data will also enable the city authority to plan at the micro-level during heavy rains, better implement disaster plans, manage traffic, and issue citizen warnings.