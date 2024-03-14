Mumbai: BMC to Introduce Litter Picker Machines for Cleanliness Campaign

Mumbai: Following the Chief Minister's directive to clean the main roads as well as the lanes and internal roads in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken the initiative to clean the challenging places. Vehicle-mounted litter picker machines will be used to collect waste in places where it cannot be cleaned using manpower.

In Mumbai, cleanliness is being given priority by using innovative technology while conducting cleanliness drives on main roads as well as in the streets. As part of this, the solid waste department intends to speed up the cleaning process in Mumbai by using new technologies such as mechanical power sweeping, underground garbage bins, enclosed compactor vehicles, etc. It has been decided to include 21 more vehicles as vehicle-mounted litter picker machines have proved useful in the project.



1) These vehicle-mounted litter picker machines will be used in view of the limitations of cleaning in very congested places.

2) It is used to collect various types of waste. These machines are very useful for collecting plastic, paper, dust, sand, glass pieces, bottles, cans, coconuts, floating waste, etc. These machines work to pull the waste in a 'vacuum suction' manner.

There are currently seven plants operating in the M East, N, G North, D, R South, K West, and H East divisions. As the performance of these plants in all the seven divisions is satisfactory, one each for other divisional offices will be taken up accordingly. - Sanjog Kabre, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Department

Features of the machine - The machine can pick up both wet and dry waste. The machine can store 1420 liters of waste. The length of the garbage removal pipe is 9.3 feet. It can also move up to 240 degrees.