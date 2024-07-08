Mumbai BMW Accident:Eknath Shinde Announces Strict Punishment and Harsh Penalties For Hit and Run Offenders

In light of the alarming rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister has issued a stern warning against the misuse of power and influence to manipulate the judicial system. Emphasizing the sanctity of every citizen's life, the Chief Minister has declared a zero-tolerance policy towards such egregious acts of injustice. The Chief Minister has directed the State Police department to handle hit-and-run cases with the utmost seriousness, ensuring that justice is served swiftly and decisively. "The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us," the Chief Minister stated. "I have instructed the police to pursue these cases rigorously and leave no stone unturned in bringing the offenders to justice."

I am deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my Government.



To further strengthen the state's response to this growing menace, the Chief Minister announced the implementation of stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders. This legislative push is aimed at deterring potential offenders and reinforcing the message that such crimes will not be tolerated.A significant highlight of the Chief Minister's declaration is the assurance that no one, regardless of their status or affiliations, will be granted immunity. "No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State," he affirmed. This unequivocal stance underscores the administration's commitment to justice and equality.

The Chief Minister expressed profound solidarity with the victims of hit-and-run incidents and their families. "My administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens," he declared. This commitment to public safety and justice reflects the administration's dedication to protecting the rights and lives of its citizens. In conclusion, the Chief Minister's message is clear: the state will not tolerate any form of injustice, and the administration will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. The Chief Minister's decisive actions and firm stance on hit-and-run incidents set a powerful precedent for justice and accountability in Maharashtra. Reacting to the Worli hit-and-run case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the incident is very unfortunate and promised stern action against the guilty, saying 'all are equal before the law'.

A woman died, and her husband was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli when a BMW car rammed their scooter early on Sunday. The car was being driven allegedly by Mihir Shah, the son of a leader of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. The 24-year-old man has been absconding since the incident.



