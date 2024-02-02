Mumbai: Body of 9-Days-Old Found Buried in Charkop, Father Arrested

The Mumbai police made a tragic discovery on Wednesday, as they found the body of a 9-day-old girl buried in a pit. According to the news agency ANI quoting a police official, the infant's father was arrested in connection with the case. Her parents, who work as balloon sellers, explained to police officials that the newborn couldn't drink milk and died due to lack of nutrition.

According to the Charkop Police, the parents of the child are uneducated and they did not know how to cremate a body and obtaining a death certificate is necessary before cremating a body. The police have taken custody of the infant's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination to examine the cause of death. Meanwhile, the investigation into the incident is currently underway.

However, on Wednesday, the police registered an FIR under section 318 of the IPC against the unknown parents for abandonment. The father has been arrested.