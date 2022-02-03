Mumbai Budget 2022: BMC's budget of Rs 46,000 crore, check details

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented the budget of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Municipal Corporation has made big provision for ...

Mumbai Budget 2022: BMC's budget of Rs 46,000 crore, check details

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented the budget of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Municipal Corporation has made big provision for Education Department and Health Department. Covid has been shown to have a major impact on the education and health systems. Therefore, the emphasis in the budget is on empowering digital education systems and health systems. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented a budget of Rs 45,949 crores, up around 17 per cent from the 2021-22 budget of Rs 39,038 crores. 

In addition, substantial funds have been provided for various projects in Mumbai. Billions have been allocated for various projects such as sea roads, bridges, rivers, sewerage, solid waste, hospitals.

1) Mumbai coastal road projects 
Required - 7 thousand 372 crores 
Received - 3 thousand 200 crores

2) Goregaon-Mulund link road 
Required - 7 thousand 847 crores 
Received - 1 thousand 300 crores

3) Solid waste management project - Power generation from waste 
Required - 6 thousand 207 crores 
Received - 167 crores

4) Mumbai Sewerage Project 
Required - 15 thousand 693 crore 
Received - 1 thousand 340 crore

5) Pinjal projects  
Required - 14 thousand 390 crores 
Received - 30 lakhs

6) Water transport tunnels
Required - 2 thousand 650 crores 
Received - 467 crores

7) Wanted Cycle Track 

Required- 307 Crore 
Received - 45 Crore 

8) Major Water Works 

Required - 387 Crore 
Received 210 crore 

9) Laying of drainage system without variable and open variable method

Wanted - 428 crores
Received - 219 crores

10) Works of Mithi river project
Wanted - 4 thousand 033 crores
Received - 565 crores

11) Bhagwati Hospital
Wanted - 435 crores
Received -250 crore

12) M.T. Agarwal Hospital Needed - 325 Crore Received - 300 Crore

13) RN Cooper Hospital
Wanted - 121 crores
Received - 116 crores

14) Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi
Wanted - 385 crores
Received - 175 crores 

15) Ecworth leprosy hospital 

Needed - 141 crores 
Received - 60 crores

16) Tata compound hostel building 
Required - 13 crore 
Received - 4 crore

17) Shelter scheme 
Required - 4 crore 251 
Received - 1 crore 300

18) Bandra Bhabha Hospital expansion 
Wanted- 246 crore
Received - 140 crore

19) L.T.M.S. Hospitals 
Required - 524 crore 
Received - 165 crore

20) Topiwala Mandai Issue - 

Required- 133 crores 
Received - 20 crores

21) Nair Hospital Dental College building extension 

Required- 77 crores 
Received - 62 crores

22) Sentinel Hospital, Kandivali 

Required 383 crore 
Received - 40 crore

23) Sion Koliwada hostel 
Required - 165 crores 
Received - 45 crores

24) Nair Hospital 
Needed - 224 crore 
Received - 40 crore


25) Krativir Mahatma Phule Mandai, Phase - 2 Redevelopment 
Needed - 262 Crore 
Received - 40 Crore

26) Shirodkar Mandai should be redeveloped -

Required 86 crores
Received - 20 crores

27) Rivers need to be revived - 
Needed 2,832,000 
Received - 200 crore

28) Siddharth Hospital should be redeveloped 
Required 295 crores 
Received - 25 crores

29) Proposed Multispeciality Municipal Hospital at S Division, Bhandup 
Required - 464 crore
Received - 25 crore

