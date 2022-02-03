Mumbai Budget 2022: BMC's budget of Rs 46,000 crore, check details

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented the budget of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Municipal Corporation has made big provision for Education Department and Health Department. Covid has been shown to have a major impact on the education and health systems. Therefore, the emphasis in the budget is on empowering digital education systems and health systems. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented a budget of Rs 45,949 crores, up around 17 per cent from the 2021-22 budget of Rs 39,038 crores.

In addition, substantial funds have been provided for various projects in Mumbai. Billions have been allocated for various projects such as sea roads, bridges, rivers, sewerage, solid waste, hospitals.

1) Mumbai coastal road projects

Required - 7 thousand 372 crores

Received - 3 thousand 200 crores

2) Goregaon-Mulund link road

Required - 7 thousand 847 crores

Received - 1 thousand 300 crores

3) Solid waste management project - Power generation from waste

Required - 6 thousand 207 crores

Received - 167 crores

4) Mumbai Sewerage Project

Required - 15 thousand 693 crore

Received - 1 thousand 340 crore

5) Pinjal projects

Required - 14 thousand 390 crores

Received - 30 lakhs

6) Water transport tunnels

Required - 2 thousand 650 crores

Received - 467 crores

7) Wanted Cycle Track

Required- 307 Crore

Received - 45 Crore

8) Major Water Works

Required - 387 Crore

Received 210 crore

9) Laying of drainage system without variable and open variable method

Wanted - 428 crores

Received - 219 crores

10) Works of Mithi river project

Wanted - 4 thousand 033 crores

Received - 565 crores

11) Bhagwati Hospital

Wanted - 435 crores

Received -250 crore

12) M.T. Agarwal Hospital Needed - 325 Crore Received - 300 Crore

13) RN Cooper Hospital

Wanted - 121 crores

Received - 116 crores

14) Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi

Wanted - 385 crores

Received - 175 crores

15) Ecworth leprosy hospital

Needed - 141 crores

Received - 60 crores

16) Tata compound hostel building

Required - 13 crore

Received - 4 crore

17) Shelter scheme

Required - 4 crore 251

Received - 1 crore 300

18) Bandra Bhabha Hospital expansion

Wanted- 246 crore

Received - 140 crore

19) L.T.M.S. Hospitals

Required - 524 crore

Received - 165 crore

20) Topiwala Mandai Issue -

Required- 133 crores

Received - 20 crores

21) Nair Hospital Dental College building extension

Required- 77 crores

Received - 62 crores

22) Sentinel Hospital, Kandivali

Required 383 crore

Received - 40 crore

23) Sion Koliwada hostel

Required - 165 crores

Received - 45 crores

24) Nair Hospital

Needed - 224 crore

Received - 40 crore



25) Krativir Mahatma Phule Mandai, Phase - 2 Redevelopment

Needed - 262 Crore

Received - 40 Crore

26) Shirodkar Mandai should be redeveloped -

Required 86 crores

Received - 20 crores

27) Rivers need to be revived -

Needed 2,832,000

Received - 200 crore

28) Siddharth Hospital should be redeveloped

Required 295 crores

Received - 25 crores

29) Proposed Multispeciality Municipal Hospital at S Division, Bhandup

Required - 464 crore

Received - 25 crore