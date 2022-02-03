Mumbai Budget 2022: BMC's budget of Rs 46,000 crore, check details
Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented the budget of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Municipal Corporation has made big provision for Education Department and Health Department. Covid has been shown to have a major impact on the education and health systems. Therefore, the emphasis in the budget is on empowering digital education systems and health systems. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented a budget of Rs 45,949 crores, up around 17 per cent from the 2021-22 budget of Rs 39,038 crores.
In addition, substantial funds have been provided for various projects in Mumbai. Billions have been allocated for various projects such as sea roads, bridges, rivers, sewerage, solid waste, hospitals.
1) Mumbai coastal road projects
Required - 7 thousand 372 crores
Received - 3 thousand 200 crores
2) Goregaon-Mulund link road
Required - 7 thousand 847 crores
Received - 1 thousand 300 crores
3) Solid waste management project - Power generation from waste
Required - 6 thousand 207 crores
Received - 167 crores
4) Mumbai Sewerage Project
Required - 15 thousand 693 crore
Received - 1 thousand 340 crore
5) Pinjal projects
Required - 14 thousand 390 crores
Received - 30 lakhs
6) Water transport tunnels
Required - 2 thousand 650 crores
Received - 467 crores
7) Wanted Cycle Track
Required- 307 Crore
Received - 45 Crore
8) Major Water Works
Required - 387 Crore
Received 210 crore
9) Laying of drainage system without variable and open variable method
Wanted - 428 crores
Received - 219 crores
10) Works of Mithi river project
Wanted - 4 thousand 033 crores
Received - 565 crores
11) Bhagwati Hospital
Wanted - 435 crores
Received -250 crore
12) M.T. Agarwal Hospital Needed - 325 Crore Received - 300 Crore
13) RN Cooper Hospital
Wanted - 121 crores
Received - 116 crores
14) Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi
Wanted - 385 crores
Received - 175 crores
15) Ecworth leprosy hospital
Needed - 141 crores
Received - 60 crores
16) Tata compound hostel building
Required - 13 crore
Received - 4 crore
17) Shelter scheme
Required - 4 crore 251
Received - 1 crore 300
18) Bandra Bhabha Hospital expansion
Wanted- 246 crore
Received - 140 crore
19) L.T.M.S. Hospitals
Required - 524 crore
Received - 165 crore
20) Topiwala Mandai Issue -
Required- 133 crores
Received - 20 crores
21) Nair Hospital Dental College building extension
Required- 77 crores
Received - 62 crores
22) Sentinel Hospital, Kandivali
Required 383 crore
Received - 40 crore
23) Sion Koliwada hostel
Required - 165 crores
Received - 45 crores
24) Nair Hospital
Needed - 224 crore
Received - 40 crore
25) Krativir Mahatma Phule Mandai, Phase - 2 Redevelopment
Needed - 262 Crore
Received - 40 Crore
26) Shirodkar Mandai should be redeveloped -
Required 86 crores
Received - 20 crores
27) Rivers need to be revived -
Needed 2,832,000
Received - 200 crore
28) Siddharth Hospital should be redeveloped
Required 295 crores
Received - 25 crores
29) Proposed Multispeciality Municipal Hospital at S Division, Bhandup
Required - 464 crore
Received - 25 crore