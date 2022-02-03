Mumbai Budget 2022: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner to present budget 2022 of Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is presenting the budget of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Municipal Corporation has made big provisions for Education Department and Health Department. The budget for the year 2022-2023 of 45 thousand 949.21 crores and the balance of 8.43 crores was presented by Mumbai Municipal Corporation itself. Last year, a budget of Rs 39,038 crore was presented.

Days before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, in which she said India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget also gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years. The budget 2022 also focused on key points like PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. However, the Finance Minister had made no change in income tax slabs. Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5%. Now the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is going to present the budget for Mumbai.