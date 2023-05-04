Mumbai: Cameras on TC uniforms to prevent conflicts with passengers

The Central Railway has decided to install body cameras on the uniforms of ticket checkers (TC) in response to the growing problem of ticketless passengers on Mumbai's local routes and the resulting conflicts between passengers and TCs.

The cameras will be positioned near the TC's pocket and will capture both video and audio footage. The recordings will be stored for up to one month, enabling disputes between passengers and TCs to be reviewed if necessary.

When travelling by local, mail-express or first-class AC local trains, passengers are frequently found travelling without proper tickets or on lower-class passes. This results in the TC taking penal action against such individuals.

However, these confrontations often escalate into arguments, and in some cases, even physical altercations. To address this issue and ensure the safety of the TC, the Central Railway has considered implementing body cameras. This measure aims to prevent such incidents from occurring and provide an added layer of protection for the TC.