Mumbai: Car splits in two after collision, five injured

A harrowing incident shook Mumbai on Friday night, as a speeding Ertiga car collided with a pole on the SCLR bridge in Kurla. The impact was so severe that the car shattered into two pieces, leaving five occupants critically injured.

The driver lost control while heading towards Chembur on August 11, crashing into the pole. Miraculously, no fatalities occurred, but the passengers, including two young girls, sustained serious injuries. The mangled car's condition after the accident was shocking.

Prompt police response led to an hour-long evacuation process, ensuring all passengers were safely removed from the wreckage. They were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.