Mumbai: Central Railway to extend Dadar platform number 5

The Central Railway is trying to find a solution to the congestion in Mumbai's Dadar railway station, which is the busiest station in Mumbai. For this, the option of widening the platform number 5 of Dadar railway station is being tested.

The purpose of this is that the passengers of fast trains going towards Kalyan can board and alight at Dadar station from both sides.

Whenever trains arrive simultaneously on platforms 3 and 4, it leads to heavy congestion and there can be a stampede-like situation. If we extend the width of platform 5, commuters will be able to alight from and board Kalyan-bound fast trains from this platform as well as platform 4. Thus, it will split the crowd and help in decongestion, explained a senior official.

Dadar station has a daily footfall of almost 5 lakh. It handles 226 fast trains, of which 50% are towards Kalyan. Apart from this, 25 long-distance trains operate from platform 4.

