Mumbai: Central Railway to run four special suburban services on New Year eve

The Central Railway has announced the operation of four special suburban services to accommodate the anticipated influx of commuters on New Year's Eve. Residents from extended suburbs typically visit popular destinations such as the Gateway of India in South Mumbai and various beaches to celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

Of the four special services, two each will be operated on the main line and the Harbour line, as per a release issued by the Central Railway on Tuesday. The services on the Main Line will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and Kalyan stations, while those on the Harbour Line will run between CSMT and Panvel.

These trains will depart at 1.30 am and halt at all stations. In the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the CR has asked passengers to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.