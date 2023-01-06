Mumbai: Central Railways' AC passenger count surpasses one million

Mumbai Central Railways' (CR) division accomplished an unprecedented feat on Friday. The CR AC local ridership has surpassed one million, demonstrating the enormous support of passengers and the effectiveness of the railways' initiative to improve passenger comfort.

Previously, on January 2, the number of single-day AC travellers had surpassed 1 lakh. Central Railway celebrated New Year's Eve by exceeding 1 million (10,000,664) AC local ridership from April to December 2022.

The overwhelming preference of passengers for local air conditioning is due to the fact that it provides safe and cool travel. The Ministry of Railways has also reduced daily ticket prices by up to 50% beginning in May 2022.

In September 2022, railways made it possible for first-class quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC EMU by paying the fare difference between first-class quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season tickets and AC quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season tickets for the entire period, regardless of the days remaining in first-class QST, HST, and YST.