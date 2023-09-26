Mumbai: Central Railway's Hi-Tech Vigilance; AI Cameras To Keep An Eye on Motormen

In a bid to enhance safety measures and prevent accidents caused by human errors, the Central Railway has initiated the installation of AI-powered CCTV cameras inside and outside the cabins of motormen and guards in local trains. This proactive move aims to address issues such as trains crossing red signals, exceeding speed limits, missing station stops, and other operational lapses.

The CCTV system, implemented on a pilot basis, provides real-time monitoring capabilities. It includes three strategically placed cameras. The first camera focuses on capturing the motorman's facial expressions, ensuring that any signs of fatigue or distraction are promptly detected. The second camera comprehensively covers the entire cabin, allowing for a complete view of the motorman's actions. Meanwhile, the third camera is positioned in the following section, aiding in maintaining vigilance on the track and overhead wires.

With the dense traffic of suburban trains, safety remains a paramount concern. The introduction of these AI-powered cameras not only serves as a preventative measure against accidents but also provides invaluable evidence in the event of any untoward incidents. This technology ensures that the condition and actions of motormen are continuously monitored, contributing to safer local train operations.

“The motorman will be alerted about distraction, fatigue, use of mobile phones, smoking, and yawning. The AI system-driven camera system is in the best interest of motormen,” said Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

No protest at the moment

Motormen have protested against the installation of CCTV cameras in the motorman's cabin. On Monday, a meeting of motormen and the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station regarding this matter. However, the Central Railway has requested two to three days' time for the motormen and the office bearers of the association to conduct discussions. The Central Railway has appealed to the motormen not to engage in any form of protest during this period, as stated by the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh.