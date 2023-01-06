Mumbai: City customs department seizes narcotics worth Rs 32 crore in 2 cases

According to an official, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport confiscated cocaine and heroin worth more than Rs 32 crore in two different cases on Friday. Customs confiscated nearly 4.47 kg of heroin worth Rs 31.29 crore hidden in the covers of a document folder, while 1.596 kg of cocaine worth Rs 15.96 crore was hidden in clothing buttons.

According to an official, they have initiated a campaign against narcotics smuggling and have broken the racket. They stated that the accused were booked and arrested under Sections 8 and 21, Section 23, and Section 29 of the NDPS Act. According to the official, the narcotics and concealing material were seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act.