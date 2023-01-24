Mumbai: City Police declare Shivaji Park 'No-fly zone' on 26th January

Amid suspicions of an aerial attack on Mumbai on January 26, city police declared the Shivaji Park area of Dadar a 'no-fly' zone on Tuesday and issued prohibitory orders for 24 hours starting at midnight on Republic Day.

Security has been tightened up around the country in preparation for this year's 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Apart from Mumbai, the national capital has also been prohibited from flying sub-conventional and aerial platforms until further notice, according to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police Commissioner said in an order issued on Monday that some criminal and anti-social elements inimical to India may threaten the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations.