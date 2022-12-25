Mumbai: City records lowest temperature of year's winter season at minimum of 15 degree in suburbs

It is Christmas morning and a cold wave hit the city and suburban areas on Sunday morning. Santacruz's minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius the lowest temperature of this year’s winter season.

The dip in temperature has been two degrees below normal. Moreover, the city temperature is expected to drop further by one to two degree Celsius on weekend, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba.

City witnessed a chilly morning today consecutively second day after Saturday. Earlier, marked as the coldest day of this month, the suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius on Saturday. The minimum temperature had dropped to 17.4 degree Celsius on 29 December last year. A minimum of 18.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Colaba, Free Press Journal reported.