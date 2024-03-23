Mumbai City Sees Relief as Scorching Temperatures Dip to 35.4 Degrees

The city, which had endured scorching temperatures surpassing 38 degrees for two consecutive days, experienced a welcome relief on Thursday. As reported by the IMD Santacruz observatory, the maximum recorded temperature decreased to 35.4 degrees, providing much-needed respite to residents from the oppressive heat.

Nevertheless, this temperature reading still stood three degrees higher than the usual average. Meanwhile, the IMD Colaba observatory reported Friday's daytime temperatures at 32 degrees, aligning with the seasonal norm.

On Thursday, the IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees, marking the highest reading for the year thus far. IMD scientist Sunil Kamble attributed this decline in temperatures to the early onset of the sea breeze. However, nighttime temperatures in the city persisted above the seasonal average.

Additionally, the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories reported minimum temperatures of 24.3 degrees and 24 degrees, respectively, exceeding the normal range by 1 and 2 degrees.

