Mumbai city to face 10 percent water cut from July 1

The catchment area of the lakes hasn't received much rain even in the latter week of June. Only 12 percent of the water stock, including the reserve stock provided by the state government, is currently present in the seven lakes that provide water to the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration is likely to impose 10% water rationing in Mumbai starting on July 1 because the stock will last till next month. The water department has prepared a 10 percent water reduction from July 1, and it will be implemented after the approval of BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

P.Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner said, A proposal is under consideration which will come into effect from July 1, A final decision is yet to be taken.

According to a report of FPJ, The city requires a total 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water stock in seven lakes on October 1, which is sufficient for a year. However, on Monday, the city had a total water stock of 95,123 ML (6.57%). The reserve stock of 1.5 lakhs million litres from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes, provided by the state government will help the BMC to supply water till end of July.

