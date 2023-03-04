Mumbai: City's air quality drops to 'very poor' category, AQI at 319

In comparison to prior years, February in Mumbai was usually hot. The scorching heat did nothing to improve the city's 'poor' air quality, which has been a cause of concern for citizens.

On Saturday morning, the city's temperature stood at 25.4°C while the humidity was 61%. As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast the city may witness light rainfall on March 7.

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 319 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 319 and 182 units, respectively.