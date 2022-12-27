Mumbai: Civic and govt hospitals conducts mock drills to check health infrastructure preparedness for Covid-19

Civic and government hospitals in Mumbai conducted mock drills to check their COVID-19 wards and facilities available for patients in the wake of a spurt in cases of the viral disease in China and other countries, officials said.

A doctor from the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital said as part of the drill, they checked everything right from the process of admission of patients, shifting them to the Intensive Care Unit, following the ICU processes, and checking whether they had taken single, double or booster doses of vaccine. The hospital's oxygen pipeline, ICU equipment and manpower preparedness were also checked during the exercise, the doctor said.

Dr Chandrakant Pawar, medical superintendent of the civic-run Kasturba Hospital which treats patients with infectious diseases, also said they checked their readiness to handle any situation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said all state health ministers will take part at their level in the mock drill to be conducted throughout the country at all COVID-19 hospitals as part of the precautionary measures.