Mumbai: CM's visit to MNS office raises talks of alliance ahead of Raj Thackeray's Gudi Padwa meeting

There is a lot of interest surrounding MNS President Raj Thackeray's Gudipadwa meeting today in Maharashtra. However, some discussions have arisen in political circles as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the MNS office in the morning while the meeting was scheduled for the evening.

Today, there is a lot of buzz surrounding Raj Thackeray's Gudi Padwa meeting, where he is expected to discuss current political issues such as power struggles and the use of loudspeakers at mosques. This evening's meeting has garnered attention not only in Maharashtra but also across the country.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to the MNS central office in Dombivali. It is unclear what the exact purpose of the visit was, but there are discussions about a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena and the MNS.

MNS MLA Raju Patil responded to the situation by stating that party chief Raj Thackeray will be the one to make decisions regarding alliances and other related matters. The chief minister, Eknath Shinde, was present at an event hosted by the Ganapati Sansthan when Patil invited him to visit the MNS office. Patil mentioned that he himself had also visited the MNS office with a generous attitude.

Raj Thackeray's meeting scheduled for today has attracted the attention of many, and it will be crucial to observe what statements he makes regarding the BMC election.