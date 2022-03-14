Mumbai: Coaching centre owner arrested over class 12 chemistry paper leak

Mumbai police has arrested the owner of a coaching centre for allegedly leaking class 12 chemistry exam paper.

"Mukesh DhanSingh who runs a private coaching centre in the Malad area of Mumbai, leaked the Maharashtra Board class 12 chemistry paper on WhatsApp," said a Mumbai police officer.

The paper was leaked hours ahead of the exam and went viral on social media platforms.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

