Mumbai: Coaching centre owner arrested over class 12 chemistry paper leak
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2022 11:21 AM2022-03-14T11:21:55+5:302022-03-14T11:30:07+5:30
Mumbai police has arrested the owner of a coaching centre for allegedly leaking class 12 chemistry exam paper.
Mumbai police has arrested the owner of a coaching centre for allegedly leaking class 12 chemistry exam paper.
"Mukesh DhanSingh who runs a private coaching centre in the Malad area of Mumbai, leaked the Maharashtra Board class 12 chemistry paper on WhatsApp," said a Mumbai police officer.
The paper was leaked hours ahead of the exam and went viral on social media platforms.
Investigation into the matter is ongoing.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app