Mumbai Congress General Secretary Javed Shroff Joins NCP in Presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai Congress General Secretary Javed Shroff officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in a ceremony attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare.

Also Read| Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Date Announced: Voting on November 20 and Results to be Declared on November 23.

The Election Commission of India has announced the much-anticipated dates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on November 20, with results set to be declared on November 23. The current tenure of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26 this year. This election is expected to see a two-way contest between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde, and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP led by Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.