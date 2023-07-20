Mumbai Congress organizes protest against inflation, targets centre and state govt

The Center and state governments, under Shinde and Fadnavis, appear to be overlooking the soaring inflation plaguing the nation, leading to immense hardship for ordinary citizens. To protest against this issue, the Mumbai Congress organized a 'Mahila Akrosh Morcha' in front of Andheri West railway station, with Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Varsha Gaikwad leading the march.

Varsha Gaikwad accused the central and state governments of being involved in power politics and neglecting the issue of inflation, which is causing immense suffering for the people. During the occasion, Congress workers raised slogans against both the central and state governments.

Former MP Sanjay Nirupam, MLA Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra, former MLAs Madhu Chavan and Ashokbhau Jadhav, Mumbai Mahila Congress president Anisha Bagul, as well as Mumbai Congress district president, local office-bearers, workers, and women activists participated in the march in large numbers.