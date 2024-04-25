Mumbai: Controversy Erupts Over Use of Environmentally Sensitive Land in Aarey for Metro Construction Materials and Worker Camp

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted over the use of environmentally sensitive land in Aarey for storage of construction materials and for workers' camps on the Metro 6 line. Environmentalists have opposed it, alleging that the Sanjay Gandhi National Park has started work without obtaining permission from the Eco-Sensitive Zone Monitoring Committee.

Plot number 589 in the hilly Goregaon area of Aarey Colony was given to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of a metro 7-line substation and metro building. However, the proposal was shelved after environmentalists opposed the Metro Building. The MMRDA then decided to build a depot at Mandalay and a metro building in the Dahisar area. Environmentalists had hoped the area would be safe. However, the MMRDA will now use the site for the storage of construction materials and a camp for workers.

Working without permission?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is constructing the Metro 6 line, had sent a letter to the Aarey Colony administration, stating that the material will be kept by Paras Railtech Company on the 5,000 square meters of land on the plot.

It had also requested gate passes for the company's JCBs, Hydra cranes, trucks, and dumpers so that they could enter Aarey Colony on the Goregaon side. Accordingly, permission of the monitoring committee should be taken for the works proposed in the environmentally sensitive area. The Aarey administration had directed that the work should be done only after that. On this condition, the Aarey administration was permitted to move vehicles to the Aarey Colony. However, environmentalists have alleged that the work is going on without obtaining permission from MMRDA.

"The site is being used only for temporary storage of track materials on the Metro 6 line. Once the work is completed, the land will be restored to its original condition. There will be no disruption to the natural sector." - Senior official, MMRDA

"The plot in Aarey Colony is located near the Oshiwara River and is in a flood zone. During the rainy season, the area gets waterlogged. The work of filling the area was going on without obtaining permission from DMRC staff. There is an attempt to keep metro 6 line materials and enter environmentally sensitive areas on the pretext of labor camps. It will cause immense damage to the environment here and we are opposed to it." - Amrita Bhattacharya, environmental activist

"The Metro Building was shifted elsewhere after complaints were received about the environmentally sensitive plot. On the one hand, when a metro building cannot be built, how can temporary construction material be stored in this forest? Also, how was it allowed to move trucks to these sensitive areas? I have complained to the chairman of the monitoring committee and the municipal commissioner,"- Zoru Bathena, environmental activist