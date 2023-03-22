Mumbai: Coolie finds Rs 1.4 lakh phone of Amitabh Bachchan aide, gives it to cops

In a heartwarming incident at Mumbai's Dadar station, the 62-year-old coolie recently displayed a remarkable act of honesty when he turned in a high-end phone that he found in the seating area of the station to the Government Railway Police (GRP) chowky.

Later, it was found that the 1.4 lakh worth handset belonged to Deepak Sawant, the trusted make-up artist of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Sawanth's have offered him a cash reward of Rs 1,000. Dashrath Daund has been working as a coolie at Dadar station for almost 30 years and earns no more than Rs 300 per day.

Daund found the phone around 11:40 pm on Monday while he was carrying passengers' luggage into long-distance trains on platform number 4 of Dadar. He noticed the phone lying in a seating area and picked it up. He asked the passengers seated nearby whether it belonged to them, but they all said it did not. He immediately went to the Dadar GRP chowky and turned in the phone.

After handing in the phone with the police, Daund went home and was off to sleep when he got a call from the cops sometime later. The police had tracked down the owner of the handset and the department and the Sawants were full of praise for the elderly coolie.