Mumbai cops save man's life after he tries to hang himself

Timely intervention by police saved the life of a 30-year old man after he allegedly tried to hang himself early morning. The incident took place in suburban Vikhroli.

Constable Deepak Lahane and his two colleagues visited the man's house around 2 in the morning after learning that a noisy quarrel was going on between husband and wife inside.

When they reached the house located in a slum area, they found that the man (name not disclosed) had tried to hang himself with a sari. Lahane and his colleagues immediately cut the sari and administered the man cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) even as they rushed him to the Rajawadi hospital by an ambulance.

