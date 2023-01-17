Mumbai cops suspect tech-savvy youths for hacking Haji Ali digital board with inappropriate messages

Tardeo police suspect that tech-savvy teenagers were responsible for hacking a digital information board and causing it to display inappropriate messages last month. According to preliminary findings, someone gained unauthorised access to the computer system of the Haji Ali-Lotus junction's LED board.

The board, which was meant to relay traffic information and messages such as "Don't Drink and Drive" and "No Smoking," started relaying messages such as "Smoke Weed." On December 20, this was brought to the attention of assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) Manish Sawant, who is assigned to the Tardeo traffic division.

ASI Sawant, who is the complainant in the case, got in touch with the supervisor of the private company that had installed the LED board and asked him to shut it down, police said.

The police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code sections 463 (forgery), 465 (punishment for forgery), and Information Technology Act sections 43(f) (denies or causes the denial of access to any person authorised to access any computer, computer system, or computer network by any means), 43A (compensation for failure to protect data), and 65 (tampering with computer source documents).