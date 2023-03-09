Mumbai: Couple found dead in bathroom, after Gyser gas leak

A married couple staying in Kukreja Towers in Ghatkopar died of suffocation allegedly due gyser gas leakage on Wednesday. The deceased, Deepak Shah (40) and Tina Shah (35), were residing in a rented apartment in the tower. Deepak is in the garments business, and the couple celebrated Holi with their neighbours and family members on Tuesday. After the celebration, they went home, said a police officer.

The incident came to light on Wednesday around 1.30pm after family members tried to contact the Shahs but got no response. They went to the couple’s house and let themselves in with the spare key. Shocked to find them lying in the bathroom, the family informed the Pant Nagar police, who rushed a police team to the spot. The Shahs were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where they were declared dead. A police official said that the couple, who had no children and lived alone, appeared to have died while having a bath. “There were no injury marks on the bodies,” said senior police inspector Ravidatt Sawant. “As of now there is no clarity on how they died. We are awaiting the post-mortem report