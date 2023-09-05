Mumbai: Court accepts police's closure report in case against former Qatar Airways employee for raping actor

An ex-Qatar Airways employee was charged with many counts of raping an actress on the promise of marriage, and a magistrate's court in this city has approved the police's closing report.

Metropolitan Magistrate court (Andheri) on August 28 accepted the police’s B-summary report after it said that the probe indicated that a false case had been filed on purpose against the 48-year-old man. The police submit a B-summary report in court when there is no evidence or prima facie case against the accused, when a false or frivolous complaint has been lodged, or when a magistrate considers the case as maliciously false.

In March 2021, the Juhu police opened an investigation into allegations of rape, unnatural sex, and cheating based on a complaint made by the actor. In her lawsuit, the star alleged that between March 2020 and February 2021, the man had repeatedly raped her at hotels in the US and Mumbai after luring her with the prospect of marriage.

The alleged accused’s lawyer, Dinesh Gupta, said the woman had filed a false complaint in retaliation to a cheating case that was filed against her by his client. The man, who was working as a senior maintenance officer with Qatar Airways was removed from work because of the false FIR, he added.

The police, in its B-summary report, said the plaintiff woman and the accused were of mature age and had voluntarily exchanged money and had physical relations. The woman has not submitted any evidence that she met the accused through Facebook as mentioned by her in the complaint, while no witness or material evidence has been adduced by her to state or know that the accused had forced sexual relations with her and the investigation has not revealed anything as such, it said.