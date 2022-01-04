Mumbai Covid Updates: Hospitalization has rise in Mumbai, hospitals rush to add Covid beds

Mumbai, Maharashtra is witnessing a surge in corona cases, now it has been reported that hospitalizations in the city have increased by 15% in the past four days. The civic-run Jumbo centers are running out of time to arrange the new beds, while private hospitals are also converting their non-Covid wards into covid wards due to a rise in covid cases in the city.

On Monday 547 patients were admitted to the city hospitals, while 503 and 389 were hospitalized on Sunday and Saturday respectively. The city hospital has also recorded an increase in ICU beds in the last few days.

The BMC figures show that 12.2% of total covid beds in Mumbai are occupied which means out of 30,565, three thousand seven hundred and thirty-five beds are occupied on Monday. On the other hand, private hospitals have just 5,192 Covid beds, of which 838 (16%) regular beds were occupied.