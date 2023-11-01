Mumbai: CR to operate 10 new AC suburban local trains from Nov 6

The Central Railway revealed its plans to launch 10 additional air-conditioned (AC) local train services, replacing non-AC trains on the main line starting from November 6.

With the addition of these trains, the number of daily AC services will increase to 66 from the earlier 56, but the total number of services on its suburban network will remain at 1,810, a release stated.

Of these 10 trains, one will be operated in the morning and one in the evening peak hours. These trains will not run on Sundays and nominated holidays.