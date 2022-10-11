Mumbai crime branch arrests 5 people from Dawood Ibrahim’s D gang in extortion case

The Anti-extortion cell of Mumbai crime branch arrests 5 people associated with D gang of the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in connection to extortion case. All these five members are still active with the D-gang and are involved in extortion cases.

The development comes after the arrest of Salim Fruit, close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, and Riyaz Bhati, who is a close aide of Dawood. All five of them will be produced before a court today where police will seek their custody. More arrests are likely to follow as there are more people under the police radar for extorting money from builders and businessmen across Mumbai.