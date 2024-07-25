Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Chiplun Credit Union Branch Manager in Counterfeit Currency Investigation

Amit Kasar (36), the branch manager of Chiplun Citizens Credit Union in Ratnagiri, has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with a counterfeit currency case. Kasar has been remanded to police custody until July 29, bringing the total number of arrested individuals to five.

Previously, the Crime Branch had arrested Shahnawaz Shiralkar (50), Rajendra Khetle (43), Sandeep Nivalkar (40), and Rishikesh Nivalkar (26). Shiralkar and Khetle are residents of Chiplun, with Khetle working as a driver and Shiralkar running a servicing center. Sandeep and Rishikesh, carpenters from a village, were also detained. After their initial custody, the four were presented in court on Thursday and have been sent to judicial custody. The police have seized the mobile phones of the four accused, as well as the car used in the crime. During their interrogation, Kasar's name emerged, leading to his arrest. Kasar is the branch manager of Chiplun Citizens Credit Union.

According to the Crime Branch, Unit 10 received information about individuals delivering counterfeit notes by car near the Mankhurd flyover. A trap was set, resulting in the arrest of Shiralkar, Khetle, Sandeep Nivalkar, and Rishikesh Nivalkar. The police found 4,300 counterfeit notes worth Rs 7.10 lakh in a cloth bag with Nivalkar, who was sitting in the back seat of the car. The scope of the case may broaden due to the involvement of the credit institution's branch manager. Questions remain about how Kasar obtained the counterfeit notes and how many others are involved. The investigation is ongoing. So far, the Crime Branch has seized counterfeit notes totaling Rs 8.36 lakh, and additional suspects are under investigation.