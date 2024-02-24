Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Pune Student for Issuing Death Threats to CM Eknath Shinde, Son Shrikant Shinde

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 19-year-old student from Pune, identified as Shubham Warkad, for allegedly issuing death threats to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son, MP Shrikant Shinde, via the social media platform X.

According to reports, Warkad, a first-year student originally from Nanded district, was studying in Pune. The arrest follows a complaint filed after the accused posted death threats on social media on February 11.

"19-year-old student Shubham Warkad, who posted death threats to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde through social media platform X, has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Pune on Friday," Police said as ANI quoted.

"According to the complaint, the accused had posted death threats to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde on social media on February 11," police added.

Following a post on X, Mumbai Police promptly initiated a search for an individual who openly issued death threats. The Mumbai Crime Branch took swift action, successfully tracing the IP address of the accused who had associated his Gmail ID, mobile number, and location. Subsequently, a team from the Crime Investigation Department travelled to Pune and apprehended Warkad.

"A case has been filed against the accused under IPC sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B). The individual has been arrested, and an inquiry has been initiated," the police told ANI, Authorities added that they are currently investigating the "reason behind the threat."