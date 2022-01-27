Mumbai Crime Branch registers extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari

Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case of extortion against gangster Suresh Pujari on Thursday.

Crime Branch registered the case based on the complaint of a hotelier from Goregaon. The complainant told Mumbai Police that Pujari had demanded Rs 50 lakh from him in September 2021. Following this, Pujari called the complainant several times and threatened him to cough up the money.

According to Mumbai Police, there are 52 cases registered against Pujari in different districts of Maharashtra.

Pujari is currently in Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody in connection with an extortion case.

Earlier on December 15, the Maharashtra ATS brought gangster Pujari to Mumbai after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor