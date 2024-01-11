Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Rs 1.39 Crore Gutkha, Arrests 3 in Andheri

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 11, 2024 11:44 AM2024-01-11T11:44:10+5:302024-01-11T11:44:38+5:30

 In a major bust, Unit 9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch seized banned gutkha products worth Rs 1.39 crore ...

Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Rs 1.39 Crore Gutkha, Arrests 3 in Andheri | Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Rs 1.39 Crore Gutkha, Arrests 3 in Andheri

Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Rs 1.39 Crore Gutkha, Arrests 3 in Andheri

 In a major bust, Unit 9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch seized banned gutkha products worth Rs 1.39 crore from the DN Nagar area of Andheri on Wednesday and apprehended three individuals. The arrested accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody until Friday.

The sale and consumption of gutkha and flavored tobacco have been prohibited in Maharashtra since 2012. Acting on specific information, the Crime Branch laid a trap and apprehended the three individuals while they were transporting the illegal gutkha.

The seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb the illegal trade of banned substances in the state. The substantial value of the seized gutkha indicates a potentially large smuggling operation, and further investigations are likely to reveal more details about the network involved.

Open in app
Tags :Crime NewsMaharashtra NewsAndheriDrugs control administration