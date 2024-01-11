Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Rs 1.39 Crore Gutkha, Arrests 3 in Andheri

In a major bust, Unit 9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch seized banned gutkha products worth Rs 1.39 crore from the DN Nagar area of Andheri on Wednesday and apprehended three individuals. The arrested accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody until Friday.

The sale and consumption of gutkha and flavored tobacco have been prohibited in Maharashtra since 2012. Acting on specific information, the Crime Branch laid a trap and apprehended the three individuals while they were transporting the illegal gutkha.

Maharashtra | Unit 9 of Mumbai Crime Branch has seized banned product Gutkha worth Rs 1.39 crore from DN Nagar area of Andheri and arrested three people. The three arrested accused were presented in the court where all three were sent to police custody till Friday. There is a ban… pic.twitter.com/gy60jjDmfn — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

The seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb the illegal trade of banned substances in the state. The substantial value of the seized gutkha indicates a potentially large smuggling operation, and further investigations are likely to reveal more details about the network involved.