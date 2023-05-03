Mumbai: CSMIA airport completes runway maintenance work ahead of monsoon

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai announced the completion of its runway repair and maintenance work ahead of the monsoon season.

During the runway repairing work that was carried out between 11 am and 5 pm on Tuesday, CSMIA in cooperation with airlines, were able to effectively reschedule 150 flights on departure and arrival, it said.

During the closure period, CSMIA also carried out critical checks, which could only be performed during the runway closure, the private airport operator said in a statement.

The runway work started at 11 am and after careful assessment and evaluation, both runways RWY 14/32 and 09/27 became operational for all flight movements from 5 pm, CSMIA said in a statement.

The runway maintenance work was undertaken in keeping with CSMIA's continued efforts to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to its passengers during monsoon, it said.

Close to 5,000 aeronautical ground lights on runways and taxiways are serviced and checked, whilst 1,300 ground markings, which provides directional guidance to aircraft are removed and repainted, it added.

Repair works around the runway such as segregation of electric cables for primary and secondary runway, minor and major repair on runway intersections, and other complex tasks were also carried out.