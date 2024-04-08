Mumbai Customs Seize Over 8.10 kg of Gold Worth Rs 4.81 Crore in 12 Cases; Six Passengers Arrested

During a two-day operation between April 6 and 7, 2024 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized over 8.10 kg of gold valued at Rs. 4.81 crore across 12 cases.

"During 6-7 April, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 8.10 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 4.81 Cr across 12 cases. Gold was found concealed in clothes worn by pax, on body of pax, and in the rectum. Six pax were arrested," Mumbai Customs said in a post on X, also known as Twitter.

During 6-7 April, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 8.10 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 4.81 Cr across 12 cases. Gold was found concealed in clothes worn by pax, on body of pax, and in the rectum. Six pax were arrested. pic.twitter.com/4xlbGm0FNs — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) April 8, 2024

The gold was found concealed in clothes worn by passengers, on their bodies and even in their rectums. Six passengers were arrested for attempting to smuggle the gold into the country.