Mumbai: Diamond firm employees arrested for stealing ₹5.62 crore worth of diamonds

Two employees of a renowned diamond firm found themselves behind bars on Monday night. They are accused of stealing diamonds with an estimated worth of ₹5.62 crore over a period of six months from their store located in the Bharat Diamond Bourse at Bandra Kurla Complex. The police swiftly apprehended the culprits, and a former employee who facilitated the sale of the stolen diamonds is also in custody.

According to Hindustan Times reports, the complaint leading to these arrests was lodged by Sanjay Shah, a director of JB and Brothers Private Limited. Shah alleged that suspicions had been brewing among the company directors regarding the theft of diamonds from their store since April. Prashant Shah and Vishal Shah, both residents of Kandivali and employees of the firm, are accused of orchestrating the heists.

Curiously, the company refrained from confronting the suspected duo initially. However, upon scrutinizing their accounts and discovering significant discrepancies, the firm realized that diamonds valued at ₹5.62 crore were missing from their inventory. Consequently, the company's officials questioned the two employees, who reportedly provided evasive responses. Frustrated with the lack of transparency, the director reported the matter to the police.

According to reports, a case has been registered against the accused individuals under sections 420 (cheating), 408 (criminal breach of trust by servant or clerk), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The authorities are currently interrogating the trio. The two employees are believed to have gained the trust of the directors and colleagues, subsequently executing their alleged theft scheme over the course of six months.