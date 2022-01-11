Mumbai: Director demands sexual favours from actress for fim role, arrested

Many youngsters come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a star. However, many times such incidents happen that they come across people with bad intentions. Now another fresh case of casting couch has come out from Bollywood. A director has been arrested by the police. He is accused of demanding sexual favours with an actress in exchange for being cast in the film.

According to ANI, police have arrested a director from Titwala area in connection with the casting couch case. In a statement, Malad police station inspector Dhananjay Ligade said that the director had asked the actress for intimate photos. Not only that, when the actress turned down the sexual favour, he threatened to make the photo viral on social media. The actress has lodged a complaint with the police and the director has been arrested. The names of both the actress and the director have not been released. This is not the first time such a case has been registered or even the first time such a case has come to light.

In the last few days, some actors and actresses from Bollywood have openly commented on the casting couch in several interviews. A few days back, Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla had also revealed about having to face casting couch and body shaming. "When she was in the movies, she was asked by the directors and producers about the size of her body parts," she said.